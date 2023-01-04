Mike McDaniel: I can’t really forecast Teddy Bridgewater’s availability

Given the team’s uncertainty at quarterback for this week, the Dolphins added Mike Glennon to their practice squad .

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater isn’t ready to throw as Miami begins its practice week.

“I can’t really forecast Teddy’s availability ,” McDaniel said. “What I do know is, nothing’s more important to [Bridgewater] than making himself available for the team. Right now, he will be doing some ball-handling things. But he can’t throw a football yet, so it’s tough to know anything until you can throw a football. So, I know he’s going to do everything in his power [to play].”

Bridgewater is dealing with a dislocated pinky suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. If he’s unable to play, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson would make his second start of the season. He played 38 percent of the offensive snaps last week, completing 12-of-21 passes for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Overall, Thompson is 40-of-74 passing in six appearances for 382 yards with a touchdown and three picks.

Bridgewater has completed 49-of-79 passes this season for 683 yards with four TDs and four picks this year.

McDaniel added that Bridgewater is “trying to control what he can control and get to a point where he can feel confident throwing a football while doing all the work that it takes to digest and master the gameplan.”

As for starter Tua Tagovailoa, he remains in the concussion protocol. McDaniel said Tagovailoa is not practicing on Wednesday and noted, “Forecasting anything outside of that would be irresponsible to what has been communicated to me by medical professionals.”