Mike Thomas expects to be “full speed” at start of Saints camp

  
Published June 6, 2023 12:51 PM
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said on Tuesday that he wishes he “had the crystal ball to say exactly” what wide receiver Mike Thomas will be ready to do when the team gets to training camp this summer, but Thomas didn’t need to consult anything mystical to give his answer to that question later in the day.

Thomas did individual work at Tuesday’s OTA practice as he continues to work his way back from the ankle and toe injuries that have conspired to keep him off the field for all but 10 games over the last three seasons. Thomas said he’ll be ready for even more work once the Saints get to camp.

“Day one, full speed,” Thomas said during a press conference.

Thomas may feel ready to go full speed right off the bat, but the Saints could take a more measured approach as they try to ensure that Thomas is on the field a lot more often than he was the last three seasons.