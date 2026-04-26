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Mike Tomlin believes Aaron Rodgers will play in 2026

  
Published April 26, 2026 07:17 PM

After Maria Taylor announced on NBA Showtime that former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will be joining NBC’s Football Night in America, she had a football question for the man who coached quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

What will Rodgers do in 2026?

“I just think being around him for the 12 months that I’m around him, he got a love affair with the game of football,” Tomlin said of Rodgers. “And not only the game, but the process. The informal moments, the development of younger guys, the interaction with teammates. I think he has an addiction to that. And there’s only one way to feed it, and certainly, he is still capable and in really good shape, and so I think at the end of the day, he’ll play football.”

Rodgers may have an addiction to the process; he has an aversion to the offseason program. Last year, he waited to sign until the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.

If Rodgers plays, it will presumably be for the Steelers. There are no other obvious options, barring a freak injury in the coming weeks. For now, though, Rodgers has yet to tell the Steelers that he’ll be back.

And, if he does come back to Pittsburgh, the quarterback room will be crowded, given the decision to use a third-round pick on former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Also on the roster are Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, a sixth-round pick in 2025.