Mike Tomlin “certainly open” to possibility of playing Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week

  
Published November 12, 2025 06:44 AM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn’t have any long-term concerns about quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the wake of the team’s third loss in four games, but there is some concern about the overall offense.

Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference that the team has not done a good job of putting players other than wide receiver DK Metcalf “in position to win and win big” over the course of the season. They recently signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay, and Tomlin was asked if he could be elevated to play against the Bengals this week.

“We’ll see what the week holds for him and all the others on practice squad,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “We’re not opposed to elevating people and giving them an opportunity to contribute. It’s been about every game this year where we’ve elevated someone and utilized their talents. . . . I’m certainly open to evaluating Scantling, his ability to know what to do, and the quality and execution and how it might fit into what we’re trying to do offensively in an effort to engineer victory. Certainly.”

Valdes-Scantling is unlikely to be a cure for all that’s ailed the Steelers offense, but any help he can provide would be welcomed as the Steelers try to keep their playoff hopes from slipping away for good.