Mike Tomlin: No “long-term concerns” about Aaron Rodgers after bad night

After Sunday night’s ugly loss to the Chargers, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was in no mood to discuss the SoFi Stadium showing from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Asked how he would assess Rodgers’s performance, Tomlin said, “How would you? Next question.”

In his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked whether Rodgers’s subpar effort in the team’s third straight prime-time loss was the product of a bad night, or whether there are bigger issues.

“I wouldn’t chalk it up to an off night,” Tomlin said, “but there are no long-term concerns.”

He was later asked to explain the disconnect between the explanation not being an “off night” and not having long-term concerns.

“I’m just not going to allow your words to be my words,” Tomlin said, smiling. “That’s all. . . . Sunday night was what it was, but I have no long term reservations about his ability to play the position and play the position at a high level for us.”

Rodgers will speak to reporters on Wednesday. He’ll surely be asked similar questions.

Regardless of what anyone says, there has been a noticeable change in Rodgers’s demeanor. Against the Bengals in Week 7, Rodgers seemed irritated throughout the game. On Sunday night against the Chargers, it was less frustration and more resignation emanating from Rodgers.

Was he accepting the fact that it just wasn’t his night? Is he coming to terms with the very real possibility that it just isn’t his year?

Or is he slowly accepting the fact that it’s time to move on, even if that means not reversing his two-year detour to the Jets with a playoff appearance?

Regardless, the Steelers are sinking fast. From 4-1 to 5-4, with the Ravens surging and the Bengals looming. A loss to Cincinnati on Sunday would drop the Steelers to third place in a division that, not long ago, they controlled.