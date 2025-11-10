Mike Tomlin: “We stunk it up tonight”

Mike Tomlin has been clearly frustrated in plenty of press conferences since becoming head coach of the Steelers in 2007.

With Sunday’s 25-10 loss to the Chargers, another one can be added to the list.

“We stunk it up tonight,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin cited the offense’s poor performance on third down as a key issue. Pittsburgh started the game 0-of-9 in the category before finishing 2-of-11 after a garbage-time touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

“You’re not going to win football games not converting third downs and losing the turnover battle,” Tomlin said. “We certainly were loose with the ball in several instances and didn’t convert enough third downs, and so that’s the end result. It’s nothing mystical about it.

“We’ll be back. We’ll be better — we have to be. But we certainly weren’t tonight.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was largely ineffective, finishing the night 16-of-31 for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. While Tomlin initially noted that Rodgers was a component of the collective offensive struggles, he was later asked how he would assess Rodgers’ performance.

“How would you?” Tomlin curtly replied after making a face that illustrated his frustration. “Next.”

Tomlin was also terse when asked if the Steelers could have run the ball more. Jaylen Warren finished with 70 yards on just 14 carries, but there’s a reason for that.

“Guys, if you’re 0-for-9 or 10 on third down, you’re not going to have enough snaps [to run it more],” Tomlin said. “Like, we’ve been over that discussion a lot.”

Still, the Steelers are 5-4 and currently own first place in the AFC North.

“I’m not lacking confidence. I don’t need a pat on the back,” Tomlin said. “We’ll be back.”

And what gives Tomlin that confidence?

“Fifty-three years of life,” Tomlin said, “in particular in this business.”

Pittsburgh will host Cincinnati for a rematch between the divisional foes next Sunday afternoon.