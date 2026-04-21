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Mike Vrabel focused on draft, not A.J. Brown trade rumors

  
Published April 21, 2026 04:59 PM

A report on Monday indicated the Patriots are “likely” to acquire Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade after June 1.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Adam Schefter’s report on Tuesday. Vrabel initially asked what the report was.

“No. I mean, I think we are going to continue to try to strengthen our team,” Vrabel said, via Brian Hines of patspulpit.com. “The first focus is going to be on Thursday night and making sure that we get that right, and then we’ll focus on Friday. Saturday is always an important day.

“Just to continue to build our roster. Eliot [Wolf] and Ryan [Cowden] will have numerous conversations with different teams, but our first focus is gonna be on the draft.”

Brown is not attending the Eagles’ voluntary offseason program as he seeks clarity on his future.

Vrabel previously coached Brown with the Titans.