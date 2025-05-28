Mike Vrabel has noticed “great improvement” from Drake Maye

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has noticed plenty of positive traits when it comes to New England’s young quarterback and talked about them in his Wednesday press conference.

A reporter noted that Maye had thrown some interceptions the last time the media watched practice. Even though it’s the spring, Vrabel said he cares about those moments. But Vrabel also didn’t seem overly concerned about them.

“I care about every player’s performance and that we continue to improve. There has been great improvement,” Vrabel said, via transcript from the team. “Everybody’s going to have a bad day. There’s a lot of reasons that go into it. We’re not going to analyze every single practice and have explanations for things that came up. The command, the operation, all those things have continued to improve.

“Hopefully, the operation, the communication today, and the execution has got to be better. We only have so many of these opportunities. I’m hopeful that in front of us, the media, that we have a better day.”

When it comes to Maye’s development, Vrabel continued to note that he’ll likely leave the technical aspects of playing QB to the offensive assistants. But as the head coach, it’s not like he’s going to leave something on the table.

“I think when I have something to say to Drake, I’ll say it, and I think when Josh [McDaniels] wants to put plays in that can help him or explain what the read is, it’s going to be things that I’m not going to be as knowledgeable at when it relates to quarterbacks,” Vrabel said. “But I think that there will be some other things where I can help him. We don’t have it scripted out — that’s kind of our job is to figure out what to say and when to say it.”

The Patriots have another week of voluntary OTA practices and minicamp from June 9-11 before taking their summer break.