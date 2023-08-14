Mike Vrabel: Will Levis needs to let the game come to him, just take what’s there

The Titans know Ryan Tannehill is their No. 1 quarterback, but they’re holding a competition for the backup job and it took a step forward in their preseason opener.

Malik Willis and Will Levis alternated series during Tennessee’s 23-17 loss to the Bears on Saturday and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel shared some thoughts about both quarterbacks on Sunday. Vrabel said Willis showed “some composure” while completing 16-of-25 passes for 189 yards and running for a touchdown.

Willis threw an interception and Levis did the same in the final seconds of the game. The second-round pick was 9-of-14 for 85 yards overall and Vrabel said the rookie needs to do a better job of taking what the defense is giving him in the future.

“Just letting the game come to him, just take what’s there,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “Just trying to make sure we are not overdoing it, we are just playing one role, a large role as the quarterback in the offense — taking what they give you, and when there’s opportunities to work the ball down the field, do that. He did some nice things, and [he] would like to have some things back.”

The Titans have two more preseason games and those contests will do a lot to determine who is the next man up in Tennessee this season.