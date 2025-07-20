Mississippi freshman Corey Adams, 18, was killed in a shooting

Corey Adams, an 18-year-old freshman football player at Mississippi, was shot and killed on Saturday night.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Adams died at the scene in Cordova, Tennessee. Four other men were shot in the incident. None were listed in critical condition.

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies found Adams inside a car, after responding to the report of a shooting. They tried to save him before paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Adams was a defensive lineman who twice earned all-state honors while playing high-school football in New Orleans.

“While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Ole Miss said in a statement. “Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”

We extend our condolences to Adams’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.