Missouri legislature passes Arrowhead Stadium renovation bill

Well, that was fast.

As we were hunting and pecking an item regarding the Chiefs’ looming requirement to pick and choose between a renovated Arrowhead Stadium or a new dome in Kansas, the Missouri legislature passed a bill that will pay half the cost of a $1.15 billion upgrade to the current home of the Chiefs.

Via the Kansas City Star, the Missouri House passed its version of a bill previously adopted by the Missouri Senate. The measure now goes to the desk of governor Mike Kehoe, who is expected to sign it.

The House voted to advance the bill, 90-58.

Said the Chiefs in response to the news: “We are grateful to Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Legislature for taking this significant step forward. The passing of this legislation is an important piece of the overall effort. While there’s still work to be done, this legislation enables the Chiefs to continue exploring potential options to consider remaining in Missouri.”

That’s hardly a “thank you, we’ll take it!” from the Chiefs. Whether they’re inclined to try to use the Kansas opportunity to leverage a better deal in Missouri or whether they’ll use the Missouri situation to leverage a better deal in Kansas, it’s clear that the Chiefs haven’t made a final decision.

It’s also clear that the decision could be to leave Arrowhead for (free name suggestion) Arrowdome.