 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Missouri legislature passes Arrowhead Stadium renovation bill

  
Published June 11, 2025 04:11 PM

Well, that was fast.

As we were hunting and pecking an item regarding the Chiefs’ looming requirement to pick and choose between a renovated Arrowhead Stadium or a new dome in Kansas, the Missouri legislature passed a bill that will pay half the cost of a $1.15 billion upgrade to the current home of the Chiefs.

Via the Kansas City Star, the Missouri House passed its version of a bill previously adopted by the Missouri Senate. The measure now goes to the desk of governor Mike Kehoe, who is expected to sign it.

The House voted to advance the bill, 90-58.

Said the Chiefs in response to the news: “We are grateful to Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Legislature for taking this significant step forward. The passing of this legislation is an important piece of the overall effort. While there’s still work to be done, this legislation enables the Chiefs to continue exploring potential options to consider remaining in Missouri.”

That’s hardly a “thank you, we’ll take it!” from the Chiefs. Whether they’re inclined to try to use the Kansas opportunity to leverage a better deal in Missouri or whether they’ll use the Missouri situation to leverage a better deal in Kansas, it’s clear that the Chiefs haven’t made a final decision.

It’s also clear that the decision could be to leave Arrowhead for (free name suggestion) Arrowdome.