Chiefs will have to choose between renovated Arrowhead Stadium or new dome in Kansas

  
Published June 11, 2025 03:32 PM

The Chiefs are on track to get the public money they need to renovate Arrowhead Stadium. Along they way, they’ve unlocked an opportunity to get a new stadium in Kansas.

Now, as explained by the Kansas City Business Journal (via Sports Business Journal) they’ll have to pick one of the two projects.

In the coming days, the Missouri legislature could be approving a plan to pay for 50 percent of a $1.15 billion overhaul of the Chiefs’ long-time home. The other option would entail a significantly more expensive new stadium that will have a roof — and, in turn, more events in non-football season and a potential Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have said they want a dome. But Arrowhead is a special place with a vibe that will be difficult to replicate.

A full and final decision could be coming soon. Kansas has said its offer expires at the end of June. Which is just a few weeks away.