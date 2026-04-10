Mixed signals continue as to whether Myles Garrett could be traded

Only 14 months ago, Myles Garrett made a public push to be traded by the Browns. In response, the Browns did what the Browns usually do with any problem they encounter.

They threw money at it.

A market-level contract ($40 million per year) moved the boiling pot to a back burner. There’s still reason to think it could be simmering.

The truth on Garrett and the Browns is elusive. On one hand, G.M. Andrew Berry continues to call Garrett a “career Brown.” On the other hand, Garrett seems to be ready to give up a $1 million workout bonus by skipping the team’s offseason program.

Then there’s the recent contract modification, which delays the deadline for Garrett’s offseason option bonuses from the 15th day of the league year in March until seven days before the start of the regular season. Obviously, that allows the Browns to trade Garrett without paying the option bonus.

It’s hard to imagine that everything is fine. The Browns had another non-playoff season in 2025. They fired coach Kevin Stefanski. They didn’t promote defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who’s now long gone.

What does Garrett think about all of that? Maybe the answer resides in his willingness to give up $1 million.

And if the Browns really are thinking about getting the most value possible for Garrett while he has time left in his prime, the best way to maximize the return is to insist he’s not available.

Consider this: Has anyone reported that the Browns have flatly refused to take any and all calls about Garrett?

Even if they don’t trade him, the analytics-obsessed Browns view every player as an asset that, in theory, could be converted into other assets. Why would they view Garrett any differently?

Look at what the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons. Look at what the Raiders almost got for Maxx Crosby. Garrett broke the single-season sack record despite having few if any chances to pin the proverbial ears back and chase quarterbacks during pass-happy garbage time. How dominant could he be with a contending team that routinely has a second-half lead?

That’s not to say he will be traded. It’s hard to believe at this point that he absolutely won’t be.