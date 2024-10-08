 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Chiefs remain undefeated with 26-13 win over Saints

  
Published October 7, 2024 11:24 PM

On Monday night, Derek Carr made his 18th start against the Chiefs. It didn’t turn out any better than most of the others.

Carr now is 3-15 against the Chiefs in his career, including 1-9 in games against Patrick Mahomes. To add injury to insult, Carr left with 9:32 remaining after injuring his oblique.

Kansas City had much to celebrate as the Royals beat the Yankees before the Chiefs rolled the Saints 26-13. It was the third consecutive loss for New Orleans, which fell to 2-3, while Kansas City remained undefeated at 5-0.

The Chiefs still haven’t played their best, going only 2-for-7 in the red zone on Monday night in what should have been a blowout. They settled for field goals of 26, 34, 28 and 38 yards from Harrison Butker.

Kansas City punted only once, but Butker missed a field goal and Mahomes threw an interception in the end zone on a ball bobbled by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Chiefs outgained the Saints 460 to 220 yards.

Mahomes went 28-of-39 for 331 yards and an interception, with Smith-Schuster catching seven for 130. Travis Kelce had nine catches for 70 yards, and Xavier Worthy and Kareem Hunt each had a rushing touchdown.

Carr was 18-of-28 for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception before a hit by Chamarri Conner knocked him out of the game. Rashid Shaheed caught a 43-yard touchdown pass and Foster Moreau scored on a 6-yard reception.

Alvin Kamara rushed for only 26 yards on 11 carries but had six catches for 40 yards.