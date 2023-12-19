Monday Night Football: Eagles lead Seahawks 10-3 at halftime

Jalen Hurts, who is playing with flu-like symptoms, threw for 79 yards and ran for 35 yards in the first half on a rainy night in Seattle.

The Eagles lead the Seahawks 10-3 at halftime.

Philadelphia opened the game with a 15-play, 75 yard drive, with Hurts scoring on a 3-yard run, but the Eagles punted on three of their final four possessions of the half. The Eagles have 40 plays and 169 yards.

The Eagles had a chance to go up 14-0, with a third-and-one at the Seattle 3, but officials called center Jason Kelce for a false start and D’Andre Swift was stopped for no gain by Quandre Diggs. The Eagles settled for a 27-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

Hurts completed 9 of 17 passes in the first half, with A.J. Brown hauling in three for 30 yards. Swift ran for 36 yards on 10 carries.

The Eagles, who have Matt Patricia calling the defensive plays for the first time, held Seattle to 90 yards and five first downs in the first half. The Seahawks punted twice and had a 12-play, 67-yard drive end with a 26-yard Jason Myers field goal with 1:42 remaining in the first half before another punt.

Drew Lock, who is starting at quarterback for Geno Smith, is 10-of-14 for 64 yards. DK Metcalf has only one catch for 8 yards.

Smith is active but not playing as he works his way back from a groin injury that kept him out last week, too.