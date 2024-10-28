Monday Night Football: Justin Fields is inactive but will dress as the emergency QB

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields officially is inactive for Monday Night Football. He will, however, dress as the emergency third quarterback.

The team added Fields to the injury report Sunday morning with a tweaked hamstring and listed him as questionable.

The Steelers did not play Fields last week in Russell Wilson’s return. But coach Mike Tomlin told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that the team had a plan for both quarterbacks against the Giants with Wilson as the starter again.

Kyle Allen now will serve as Wilson’s backup.

The Steelers’ other inactives are cornerback C.J. Henderson, center Zach Frazier (ankle), returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring).

The Giants’ inactives are punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin), linebacker Ty Summers, offensive guard Jake Kubas (abdomen), defensive lineman Jordon Riley and quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito will serve as the emergency third quarterback.