nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Monday Night Football: Justin Fields is inactive but will dress as the emergency QB

  
Published October 28, 2024 07:11 PM

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields officially is inactive for Monday Night Football. He will, however, dress as the emergency third quarterback.

The team added Fields to the injury report Sunday morning with a tweaked hamstring and listed him as questionable.

The Steelers did not play Fields last week in Russell Wilson’s return. But coach Mike Tomlin told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that the team had a plan for both quarterbacks against the Giants with Wilson as the starter again.

Kyle Allen now will serve as Wilson’s backup.

The Steelers’ other inactives are cornerback C.J. Henderson, center Zach Frazier (ankle), returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring).

The Giants’ inactives are punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin), linebacker Ty Summers, offensive guard Jake Kubas (abdomen), defensive lineman Jordon Riley and quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito will serve as the emergency third quarterback.