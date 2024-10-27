 Skip navigation
Hamstring tweak derails Steelers plan to use Justin Fields with Russell Wilson

  
Published October 27, 2024 12:52 PM

The Steelers surprisingly added quarterback Justin Fields to the injury report on Sunday morning, with a hamstring injury. He’s questionable.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox, coach Mike Tomlin said Fields tweaked the hamstring at practice late in the week. Tomlin isn’t sure whether Fields will play on Monday night. The plan is for Fields to get an MRI after the game.

Although Fields didn’t play last weekend in the game started by Russell Wilson (NFL Media reported Fields would play), Tomlin told Glazer that Fields might have played on Monday night, but for the injury.

It’s currently unclear whether Fields will be available at all. If he can’t play, Kyle Allen will be the backup to Wilson, in his second start.

A win by the Steelers would move Pittsburgh to 6-2 at the bye, with a challenging stretch run looming — Commanders, Chiefs, Eagles, and all six division games.