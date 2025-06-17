 Skip navigation
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Steelers extend contract of safety DeShon Elliott

  
Published June 16, 2025 10:22 PM

The man who didn’t want the Steelers to sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be sticking around Pittsburgh.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who said “leave his ass in the retirement home” when the topic of Rodgers to the Steelers first emerged, has agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.5 million extension with including $9.21 million in guarantees, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

A sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, Elliott spent four years in Baltimore, one in Detroit, and one in Miami before signing a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers in 2024.

He appeared in 15 games with 14 starts last season with the Steelers.

And as to the “leave his ass in the retirement home” comment, Elliott seemed to change his tune after working out with Rodgers in California. And possibly after he got a look at what a first-ballot Hall of Famer who still has an all-time arm can do at 41.