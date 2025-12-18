 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints place RB Devin Neal on IR

  
Published December 18, 2025 05:15 PM

The Saints placed rookie running back Devin Neal on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Neal injured a hamstring in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

The move ends Neal’s season.

Neal became the team’s primary running back after knee injuries to Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller. He rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Neal also caught 17 passes for 104 yards receiving.

He went to the training room after a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter Sunday.

The Saints now will have Audric Estime as their primary running back, with Evan Hull as a backup. They signed veteran Nyheim Hines to the practice squad.