Saints place RB Devin Neal on IR

The Saints placed rookie running back Devin Neal on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Neal injured a hamstring in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

The move ends Neal’s season.

Neal became the team’s primary running back after knee injuries to Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller. He rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Neal also caught 17 passes for 104 yards receiving.

He went to the training room after a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter Sunday.

The Saints now will have Audric Estime as their primary running back, with Evan Hull as a backup. They signed veteran Nyheim Hines to the practice squad.