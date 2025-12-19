Panthers list Ikem Ekwonu as questionable for Sunday

The Panthers got left tackle Ikem Ekwonu back on the practice field Friday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers remains up in the air.

Ekwonu is listed as questionable to play in the battle for first place in the NFC South. He missed the first two days of practice this week with a knee injury and head coach Dave Canales indicated that the team will make a decision about his availability on Sunday.

Wide receiver David Moore (elbow) is also listed as questionable. Moore remains on injured reserve, so the team will need to make a roster move for him to play against Tampa.

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) have been ruled out.