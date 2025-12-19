 Skip navigation
Dalton Kincaid returning to practice, Bills rule out three

  
Published December 19, 2025 12:22 PM

The Bills won’t have three players for their matchup against the Browns on Sunday, but one of their key offensive contributors is trending toward being on the field.

In his weekly Friday interview with WGR550, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out kicker Matt Prater (right quad), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), and offensive tackle Chase Lundt (knee) for Week 16.

But McDermott told reporters that tight end Dalton Kincaid is set to practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week with a knee injury. McDermott noted the Bills are trying to manage the knee injury as best they can this time of year and that Kincaid did not suffer a setback.

Kincaid has been back for the team’s last two games, catching four passes for 41 yards in the win over Cincinnati before recording three receptions for 34 yards in last week’s victory over New England.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins is also set to practice on Friday after missing the week’s first two days with an illness.

Buffalo’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later in the day.