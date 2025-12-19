Tee Higgins questionable, Shemar Stewart set to return vs. Dolphins

At this point in the week, it’s still unclear whether or not Tee Higgins will be available to play the Dolphins.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that Higgins (concussion) will be listed as questionable for Week 16 as he still has one hurdle left to clear the protocol.

Higgins has missed two of Cincinnati’s last three games due to a concussion. He’s been limited in practice this week.

Taylor also noted that defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (ankle), tight end Noah Fant (ankle), and receiver Charlie Jones (ankle) have all been ruled out.

Jenkins is set to go on injured reserve, which will end his 2025 season.

Additionally, defensive end Shemar Stewart will be activated and is set to play on Sunday. Stewart mentioned earlier in the week that he planned to play. The Bengals will need to officially get him on the 53-man roster on Saturday.