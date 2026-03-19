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Commanders re-sign Chris Paul

  
Published March 19, 2026 09:25 AM

Chris Paul will be back with the Commanders for a fifth season.

The team announced that they have re-signed the guard on Thursday morning. The team did not announce any of the terms of the deal.

Paul was a seventh-round pick in 2022 and he started eight games over his first three seasons. He moved into a full-time role with the first team as the left guard last year and could be in line to start again in 2026.

The move means the Commanders have all of their primary offensive line starters back for the 2026 season. They’ve also re-signed reserves Andrew Wylie and Trent Scott.