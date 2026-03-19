Vikings agree to re-sign Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz will be back with the Vikings in 2026.

Minnesota announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to a one-year deal with Wentz, keeping him in the quarterbacks room for for a second consecutive year.

Wentz will join recent free agent signee Kyler Murray and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for the chance to compete with the Vikings.

Multiple reports note Wentz had options, as the Chiefs and Jets had shown interest in the veteran QB. But the former first-round pick elected to stick with Minnesota.

Wentz, 33, started five games for the Vikings last season in place of an injured J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota went 2-3 in those games, with Wentz also playing through a shoulder dislocation before eventually having season-ending surgery.

Wentz completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions last year.

This will be the first time Wentz has played for the same team for consecutive seasons since his final year with Philadelphia in 2020. Since then, Wentz has played for the Colts, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs, and Vikings — starting at least one game for each.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Wentz has appeared in 103 games with 99 starts in his career, going 49-49-1. He’s completed 62,8 percent of his career passes for 23,626 yards with 159 touchdowns and 72 interceptions.