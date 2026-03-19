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Colts re-sign cornerback Cameron Mitchell

  
Published March 19, 2026 09:56 AM

The Colts will bring cornerback Cameron Mitchell back for another season.

Mitchell signed with the Colts today, the team announced.

Last year Mitchell started the season with the Browns but was cut in September. The Colts signed him in October, initially to the practice squad, but later promoted him to the active roster. Mitchell played eight games for the Colts in 2025, with one start, in addition to playing two games for the Browns.

The 24-year-old Mitchell was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2023 and has played a total of 32 NFL games with four starts.