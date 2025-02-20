 Skip navigation
DeShon Elliott apparently changes tune on Aaron Rodgers

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:55 PM

After word emerged that the Jets will be parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and folks started connecting dots between Rodgers and Pittsburgh, Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott had an observation to share.

Leave his ass at the retirement home,” Elliott said on social media.

What a difference a week makes.

Elliott has recently posted a photo of himself with Rodgers at Proactive Sports Performance in California. “Who retires first?” Elliott asks in the caption.

It’s odd to see the photo of Elliott with a big smile and two thumbs up while posing near Rodgers. While playing for the Lions during the 2022 season, Elliott took exception to certain comments from Rodgers. Asked to elaborate on his gripes with Rodgers, Elliott said this: “Shoot, whatever. The way he carries himself. I don’t like none of that shit.”

There’s something Elliott seems to like now. While the thawing of that specific sheet of ice doesn’t mean Rodgers will be joining forces with Elliott in Pittsburgh, the fact that they’ve found a way to bury the hatchet will make practice far less awkward than it might have been.