Steelers add Justin Fields to injury report, rule out Cordarrelle Patterson

The Steelers announced a couple of changes to their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Giants.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been added to the report and he is listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Fields was moved to the bench for last Sunday’s game against the Jets and Russell Wilson is in line to start again on Monday night.

If Fields can’t play, Kyle Allen will be the No. 2 quarterback for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers also downgraded running back Cordarrelle Patterson. He was listed as doubtful to play with an ankle injury and he has now been ruled out. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Aaron Shampklin are the team’s available backs.