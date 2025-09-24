 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Multiple members of Congress have “serious concerns” about NFL-ESPN deal

  
Published September 24, 2025 12:01 PM

When it comes to securing governmental approval of their proposed partial merger, the NFL and ESPN have more than one branch to worry about.

Ryan Glasspiegel of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that multiple members of Congress have sent a letter to the NFL, Disney, and ESPN expressing “serious concerns” over ESPN’s plan to give equity in the company to the league.

In the letter, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Representatives Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) explain that the NFL’s partial ownership of ESPN could create “an incentive to grant ESPN anticompetitive preferential treatment over other distribution partners” and that it “would likely harm ESPN’s competitors, who could find it challenging to compete, ultimately resulting in higher prices and fewer choices for viewers if disadvantaged competitors subsequently fail.”

The letter also contends (accurately) that the proposed arrangement creates a “blueprint for future consolidation and consumer harm,” and that it could impact ESPN’s news coverage of the NFL.

The letter closes with a dozen specific questions. They include these, regarding RedZone: “Why did the NFL choose to include commercials in RedZone for the coming season?” and “Did NFL officials discuss this matter at any time with ESPN officials?” The questions also address the steps that ESPN will take to “prevent conflicts of interest and preserve the journalistic independence of its reporters and commentators.”

Already, concerns have swirled that the administration will become a potential roadblock to approval. That issue became more pronounced this week, with Disney putting Jimmy Kimmel back on the air less than a week after his show was pulled — and with the man at the top of the administration clearly not happy about Disney’s decision.

The whole thing arguably seems to be more trouble than it’s worth. Then again, if it guarantees ESPN and ABC a slice of the NFL broadcasting pie indefinitely, maybe Disney will choose to deal with the annoyance and uncertainty of securing final approval for an unprecedented partnership that could indeed be replicated between the NFL and other networks.