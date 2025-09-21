Report: Disney may be balancing Jimmy Kimmel against NFL/ESPN deal

Cancel culture caused made a stunning comeback this week, with ABC’s decision to remove Jimmy Kimmel from his longtime late-night slot over comments made regarding the political aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The ensuing free speech debate created a new fault line in the American existence, with the primary divide emerging among conservatives.

Many have pointed out that the situation is less theoretical and more strategic. The administration, some believe, wanted a pretext for silencing a fierce critic. And Disney played along, for reasons unrelated to Kimmel.

Now, with the pushback to the pushback happening, ABC is caught between a mousetrap and a hard place.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com outlines the dilemma. Citing unnamed sources, McCarthy writes that Disney may have to choose between Kimmel and its tentative media partnership with the NFL.

Last month, ESPN and the NFL announced a deal that, if/when finalized, would give ESPN control of assets including NFL Network while conveying 10 percent of ESPN’s equity to the league. And while the development carried the caveat that regulatory approval is required, both sides have conveyed confidence that it will happen. Presumably because both sides are committed to treading lightly and otherwise doing what needs to be done to curry sufficient favor.

It was never going to be an easy deal to manage. The administration had pre-existing issues with Disney and with the league. If Disney puts Kimmel back on the air, that could blow the whole thing up.

So which does Disney prefer? A return of Kimmel or the kind of partnership with the league that will guarantee a seat at the broadcast-rights table, indefinitely into the future?

Here’s another wrinkle. If Disney is feeling any buyer’s remorse regarding the implications of climbing into bed with the league, reinstating Kimmel could provide an easy exit ramp. It’s already clear that ESPN’s handling of the NFL will be scrutinized at every turn. For example, ESPN has been blamed for the addition of commercials to NFL RedZone. While factually incorrect, perception is reality. It’s fair to wonder whether Disney will decide its not worth the incessant hassle, given the sneak preview of the microscope that will be applied to all things ESPN and NFL.

The inescapable reality for Disney is that a decision is looming. Keep Kimmel, and risk losing the NFL deal. Fire Kimmel, and enhance the chances of the transaction receiving all requisite blessings from above.

Some would say that the Kimmel decision should be driven solely by whether it’s right or wrong to keep him or cut him loose. Unfortunately, major corporations with overlapping revenue tentacles rarely if ever frame any business analysis that way.