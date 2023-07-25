 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett: I only can continue to grow as a leader

  
Published July 25, 2023 03:56 PM

After defensive tackle Malik Jackson announced his retirement earlier this year, he gave an interview that included discussion of former Browns teammate Myles Garrett’s leadership.

Jackson said that Garrett “needs to take that bull by the horns and just lead more by example as far as in the classroom” in the future. Jackson went on to say that “some guys just don’t have it” in terms of leading in that manner and Garrett got a chance to respond to those comments from Browns training camp in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Garrett said he heard Jackson’s comments and that he “thought I was exactly where I needed to be” when it came to acting as a leader around the Browns. He also said that he thinks he will continue to grow into that role.

“He has a right to his opinion and we’re all learning as we go,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And leadership is a fluid thing. It takes different shapes and forms depending on the room and depending on the person. And I can lead in the only way that I know how and I only can continue to grow as a leader and we’ll continue to lead together. It’s not just one person. We have a lot of experience in the room and we have to be together. We have to do this together and one voice shouldn’t speak louder than any other. We have to all be pushing at the same rate in the same direction. And that’s how winning teams, winning groups are made.”

Winning records have a way of making players look like better leaders and everyone on the Browns would benefit from a return to that side of the fence during the 2023 season.