Myles Murphy expected to miss a few weeks with knee injury

  
Published August 21, 2024 11:09 AM

Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy left Tuesday’s practice after getting injured and head coach Zac Taylor didn’t have an update on his condition when he spoke to reporters after the session.

There still hasn’t been any word from the team about Murphy, but outside reports about his status have started to filter in. James Rapien of SI.com reports that Murphy is dealing with a knee sprain and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he is expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the injury.

The Bengals play the Patriots on September 8, so the timeline puts Murphy at risk of missing the opener. The team has also lost Cam Sample to a torn Achilles this summer and Sam Hubbard has been dealing with injury, so the defensive end group has been thinned out a bit.

Murphy had 20 tackles and three sacks after being drafted in the first round last year.