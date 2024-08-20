Myles Murphy leaves Bengals practice with injury

The Bengals got Sam Hubbard back on the practice field this week, but another one of their defensive ends is now dealing with an injury.

Reporters at Tuesday’s practice shared that Myles Murphy had to be helped off the field by members of the training staff after suffering a non-contact injury. Murphy reportedly grabbed at his right knee and then went inside for further evaluation.

Murphy was a first-round pick last year and he had 20 tackles and three sacks during his rookie season.

The Bengals lost Cam Sample for the season to a torn Achilles earlier this summer and his absence makes Murphy an even more important piece of the edge rusher group in Cincinnati.