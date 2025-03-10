Nate Hobbs is headed to the Packers on a four-year deal

The Packers have agreed to terms with cornerback Nate Hobbs.

The deal is for four years and $48 million, with $16 million guaranteed, via multiple reports.

Hobbs is 94th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

The Raiders made Hobbs a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons with the team.

He played 11 games with seven starts last season and totaled 49 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed.

In his career, Hobbs has recorded 281 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 19 passes defensed.