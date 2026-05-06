Nathan Peterman to participate in Broncos’ rookie minicamp

The Broncos are giving veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman a tryout at their rookie minicamp this weekend, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Peterman, 32, was not in the NFL last season.

He was last with the Saints, Raiders and Falcons in 2024 but has not played a game since 2023 with the Bears.

The Bills made Peterman a fifth-round pick in 2017, and he spent a year and a half in Buffalo. He played games with the Raiders in 2020 and 2021.

Peterman has played 15 games with five starts in his career, completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.