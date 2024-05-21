Nathaniel Hackett: I believe Robert Saleh has full confidence in me

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett met with the media on Monday for the first time since a report surfaced that the team was looking for someone else to run the offense this offseason.

The offense failed to produce after Aaron Rodgers’s torn Achilles last season and there was some discussion about whether Hackett would return as the season wound down. The Jets resisted making a change, but Hackett. was asked whether he feels he has head coach Robert Saleh’s full confidence in light of the report about the Jets’ interest in other options.

Hackett said he believes he does have that confidence and confirmed there were conversations with outside coaches without delving into what kind of role was on the table.

“I don’t know what those reports are and I don’t know where their sources came from,” Hackett said, via SNY. “I know what happened with us. It was great. We had a lot of conversations, got to talk to a lot of different people. It’s that simple. It’s already been addressed. . . . We had a lot of changes, so we were talking to a lot of people.”

The Jets didn’t wind up making any change to the offensive structure, which suggests the overriding hope for the season is that Rodgers stays healthy and lifts the unit to where they wanted it a year ago.