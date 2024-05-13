 Skip navigation
Report: Jets tried to hire someone to “run the show” on offense in place of Nathaniel Hackett

  
Published May 13, 2024 12:51 PM

The Jets made a lot of moves to patch up their offensive roster this offseason and they reportedly looked into making a significant change to the offensive coaching staff as well.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that the team made “legitimate attempts” to hire someone who would “run the show” on offense over offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. That person would not have taken the coordinator title away from Hackett, but would have essentially replaced him.

No hire was made, however, and that leaves Hackett on track for a second season as the guiding force of the offense for the Jets. His work in 2023 didn’t lead to many compliments, although any offensive plans the team had were thrown into disarray when quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season.

The hope is that Rodgers is around for the whole season this time and that his presence elevates the offense’s production well beyond what Hackett was able to achieve last year.