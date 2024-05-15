 Skip navigation
Netflix lands the two 2024 Christmas games

  
Published May 15, 2024 10:15 AM

Recently, Netflix roasted Tom Brady. Later this year, it’ll be broadcasting football while we’re roasting chestnuts.

Netflix has secured the rights to the two Christmas games to be played on Wednesday, December 25. The streamer announced the deal on Wednesday morning.

The possibility was first mentioned last Wednesday, by Boomer Esiason. John Ourand of Puck then reported it was trending that way but not done. By Monday night, we caught wind of industry buzz that Amazon was making a last-minute play for the games.

Ultimately, it didn’t happen. Netflix has the two games. For the first time ever, the NFL has carved out a package of games within the confines of existing broadcast contract and sold them to a company that isn’t an existing broadcast partner.

The existing broadcast partners might not be thrilled about that. Especially not Amazon, which is currently paying the NFL a boatload of dollars for the Thursday night games and the Black Friday game.