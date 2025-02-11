New Orleans targets its 12th Super Bowl six years from now

New Orleans had to wait 12 years to host its eleventh Super Bowl. It’s hoping to get to No. 12 in half the time.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, 2031 is the “primary target” for a return.

The next three Super Bowls — in Santa Clara, Los Angeles, and Atlanta — are set. Duncan explains that, for 2029 and 2030, scheduling conflicts exist for the Crescent City.

That leaves 2031, and Super Bowl LXV.

The only concern is the vague sense that the proliferation of newer stadiums might eventually compel New Orleans to replace the Superdome, which has been around for nearly 50 years. But that should be regarded as a plus. While other cities in that same half-century have burdened taxpayers with newer and better building, the Saints have found a way to make it work in one and only one home.

From my perspective, six years wouldn’t be soon enough. While it was great to take the four-lane, fully-paved, non-country road home to West Virginia from the Pittsburgh airport last night, I already miss New Orleans.

That’s not a slight to other Super Bowl cities. But some are better than others. The best for me personally (when considering all factors for what is an eight- or nine-day marathon) are New Orleans, Miami, and Las Vegas.