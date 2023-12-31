NFL 2023 Week 17 early inactives: Jacoby Brissett out, Sam Howell back in for Commanders
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Commanders planned to make a quarterback change this week, but Jacoby Brissett’s hamstring had other ideas.
Brissett was installed as the starter after replacing Sam Howell in each of the team’s last two games and he practiced without incident until popping up on the injury report on Friday. His hamstring trouble led to a questionable designation and reports that Brissett would miss the game were confirmed with the release of the Commanders’ inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff against the 49ers.
Howell will now be pressed back into service after head coach Ron Rivera spent the start of the week saying that the second-year player needs a break after a run of subpar outings. That’s less than ideal for the Commanders and it could prove to be a good way for the 49ers to recover their footing after last Monday’s loss to the Ravens.
49ers at Commanders
49ers: QB Brandon Allen, WR Jauan Jennings, S Ji’Ayir Brown, OL Jaylon Moore, TE Ross Dwelley, DL Arik Armstead, LB Jalen Graham
Commanders: QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DE Jalen Harris, T Andrew Wylie, TE Cole Turner, WR Mitchell Tinsley
Dolphins at Ravens
Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, OL Robert Hunt, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Ravens: S Kyle Hamilton, G Kevin Zeitler, CB Brandon Stephens, CB Damarion Williams, G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson, QB Malik Cunningham
Patriots at Bills
Patriots: S Jabrill Peppers, QB Nathan Rourke, RB JaMycal Hasty, WR Kayshon Boutte, T Trent Brown, TE Hunter Henry, DT Sam Roberts
Bills: OL Alec Anderson, DE Von Miller, DT Linval Joseph, CB Kaiir Elam, S Damar Hamlin
Falcons at Bears
Falcons: OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL John Leglue, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Joe Gaziano, DL Tommy Togiai, QB Logan Woodside
Bears: WR Darnell Mooney, LB DeMarquis Gates, QB Nathan Peterman, S Quindell Johnson, G Ja’Tyre Carter, RB D’Onta Foreman
Titans at Texans
Titans: QB Malik Willis, WR Kyle Philips, DB Tre Avery, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Calvin Throckmorton, TE Trevon Wesco, DL Quinton Bohanna
Texans: QB Case Keenum, FB Andrew Beck, DE Jonathan Greenard, T Josh Jones, DT Maliek Collins
Raiders at Colts
Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, TE Michael Mayer, QB Brian Hoyer, DT Byron Young, CB Tyler Hall, C Hroniss Grasu, TE Zach Gentry
Colts: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, C Jack Anderson, S Henry Black, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Kenny Moore II, RB Zack Moss
Panthers at Jaguars
Panthers: CB CJ Henderson, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., WR Mike Strachan, OL Eku Leota, OT Ricky Lee, DE Chris Wormley
Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, QB Trevor Lawrence, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Angelo Blackson
Rams at Giants
Rams: CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson, RB Zach Evans, LB Ochaun Mathis, T Alaric Jackson, DE Earnest Brown
Giants: WR Parris Campbell, CB Deonte Banks, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Benton Whitley, C Sean Harlow, WR Dennis Houston, DT Timmy Horne
Cardinals at Eagles
Cardinals: S Qwuantrezz Knight, LB Trevor Nowaske, OL Carter O’Donnell, OL Dennis Daley, TE Blake Whiteheart, LB Cameron Thomas
Eagles: CB Darius Slay, QB Tanner McKee, CB Bradley Roby, LB Zach Cunningham, OL Tyler Steen, DT Marlon Tuipulotu
Saints at Buccaneers
Saints: QB Jake Haener, DE Isaiah Foskey, DB Cam Dantzler, LB Monty Rice, RB Kendre Miller, S Lonnie Johnson
Buccaneers: EDGE Shaquil Barrett, CB Carlton Davis, TE Ko Kieft, LB J.J. Russell, DL Deadrin Senat, OL Brandon Walton, QB John Wolford