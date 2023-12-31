NFL 2023 Week 17 early inactives: Jacoby Brissett out, Sam Howell back in for Commanders

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Commanders planned to make a quarterback change this week, but Jacoby Brissett’s hamstring had other ideas.

Brissett was installed as the starter after replacing Sam Howell in each of the team’s last two games and he practiced without incident until popping up on the injury report on Friday. His hamstring trouble led to a questionable designation and reports that Brissett would miss the game were confirmed with the release of the Commanders’ inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff against the 49ers.

Howell will now be pressed back into service after head coach Ron Rivera spent the start of the week saying that the second-year player needs a break after a run of subpar outings. That’s less than ideal for the Commanders and it could prove to be a good way for the 49ers to recover their footing after last Monday’s loss to the Ravens.

49ers at Commanders

49ers: QB Brandon Allen, WR Jauan Jennings, S Ji’Ayir Brown, OL Jaylon Moore, TE Ross Dwelley, DL Arik Armstead, LB Jalen Graham

Commanders: QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DE Jalen Harris, T Andrew Wylie, TE Cole Turner, WR Mitchell Tinsley

Dolphins at Ravens

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, OL Robert Hunt, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Ravens: S Kyle Hamilton, G Kevin Zeitler, CB Brandon Stephens, CB Damarion Williams, G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson, QB Malik Cunningham

Patriots at Bills

Patriots: S Jabrill Peppers, QB Nathan Rourke, RB JaMycal Hasty, WR Kayshon Boutte, T Trent Brown, TE Hunter Henry, DT Sam Roberts

Bills: OL Alec Anderson, DE Von Miller, DT Linval Joseph, CB Kaiir Elam, S Damar Hamlin

Falcons at Bears

Falcons: OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL John Leglue, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Joe Gaziano, DL Tommy Togiai, QB Logan Woodside

Bears: WR Darnell Mooney, LB DeMarquis Gates, QB Nathan Peterman, S Quindell Johnson, G Ja’Tyre Carter, RB D’Onta Foreman

Titans at Texans

Titans: QB Malik Willis, WR Kyle Philips, DB Tre Avery, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Calvin Throckmorton, TE Trevon Wesco, DL Quinton Bohanna

Texans: QB Case Keenum, FB Andrew Beck, DE Jonathan Greenard, T Josh Jones, DT Maliek Collins

Raiders at Colts

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, TE Michael Mayer, QB Brian Hoyer, DT Byron Young, CB Tyler Hall, C Hroniss Grasu, TE Zach Gentry

Colts: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, C Jack Anderson, S Henry Black, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Kenny Moore II, RB Zack Moss

Panthers at Jaguars

Panthers: CB CJ Henderson, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., WR Mike Strachan, OL Eku Leota, OT Ricky Lee, DE Chris Wormley

Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, QB Trevor Lawrence, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Angelo Blackson

Rams at Giants

Rams: CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson, RB Zach Evans, LB Ochaun Mathis, T Alaric Jackson, DE Earnest Brown

Giants: WR Parris Campbell, CB Deonte Banks, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Benton Whitley, C Sean Harlow, WR Dennis Houston, DT Timmy Horne

Cardinals at Eagles

Cardinals: S Qwuantrezz Knight, LB Trevor Nowaske, OL Carter O’Donnell, OL Dennis Daley, TE Blake Whiteheart, LB Cameron Thomas

Eagles: CB Darius Slay, QB Tanner McKee, CB Bradley Roby, LB Zach Cunningham, OL Tyler Steen, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints: QB Jake Haener, DE Isaiah Foskey, DB Cam Dantzler, LB Monty Rice, RB Kendre Miller, S Lonnie Johnson

Buccaneers: EDGE Shaquil Barrett, CB Carlton Davis, TE Ko Kieft, LB J.J. Russell, DL Deadrin Senat, OL Brandon Walton, QB John Wolford