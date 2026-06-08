 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260608.jpg
Florio: Bears and Indiana news a ‘leverage play’
nbc_pft_jahmyrgibbs_260608.jpg
Why Lions need to give Gibbs a new contract
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260608.jpg
Reports suggest Brown leaked information

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260608.jpg
Florio: Bears and Indiana news a ‘leverage play’
nbc_pft_jahmyrgibbs_260608.jpg
Why Lions need to give Gibbs a new contract
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260608.jpg
Reports suggest Brown leaked information

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL and Fox reach agreement to show games on Mexican TV platforms

  
Published June 8, 2026 11:25 AM

Despite talk that the NFL and Fox may be butting heads regarding the future of the American television landscape, the two big businesses have agreed to work together in Mexico.

Fox and the NFL announced today that Fox’s platforms in Mexico will show live games and other NFL-related programming. The package includes weekly Sunday regular-season games, Thursday Night Football, Thanksgiving games, all NFC playoff games, Pro Bowl Games and the Super Bowl.

In the U.S., Fox’s Rupert Murdoch has reportedly been working to get the federal government’s help in keeping the NFL from migrating to streaming services, saying that could kill network television. Murdoch’s son Lachlan Murdoch, however, insisted that there is no tension with the NFL.

Carlos Martínez, EVP of Fox Latin America, said in the network’s announcement of the new deal for Mexican TV rights that the businesses are strong partners.

“For Fox, this alliance with the NFL reinforces our historic relationship with one of the most exciting leagues in the world and our commitment to bringing the best sports content to our viewers,” Martinez said. “Mexico is a market with an enormous passion for football, and we are proud to offer fans a sizeable NFL package in the country, with a robust content experience, designed to engage audiences throughout the entire year.”

The NFL will play in Mexico for the first time in four years this season, with the Vikings taking on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football on November 22.