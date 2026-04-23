NFL asked Peyton Manning to encourage Fernando Mendoza to attend the draft

The NFL draft is a TV show. On the first night, the stars are the players who accepted the invitations to walk to the stage, hug the Commissioner, hold up a new jersey, and submit to a mini-car wash of media appearances.

If the players don’t go, that’s a problem. Especially in a draft that is lacking in superstars.

Tonight’s presumptive No. 1 pick by the Raiders, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, declined the invitation. The league opted not to take “no, thank you” for an answer.

Via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning said the league “reached out to me” to “maybe encourage” Fernando Mendoza “to go to the draft.”

Manning did. And Mendoza didn’t change his mind.

Mendoza recently explained his decision to stay home for the draft in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. It’s Mendoza’s decision. And whatever decision he or any player make about attending or not attending the draft should be respected.

Obviously, the league wants to prop up the TV show. Although there’s no reason to think an offer to pay Mendoza an appearance fee would have changed his mind, it’s more than appropriate for the players who fill out the Thursday night cast to expect something more than travel and lodging to be picked up by 345 Park Avenue.

Everyone else who’ll be performing on the televised three-ring draft circus tonight will be getting paid. The true stars of the show should get a little something, too.