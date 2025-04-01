 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL changes kickoff rule to spot ball at 35-yard line after touchbacks

  
Published April 1, 2025 10:22 AM

Kickoff returns are likely to increase this season after the NFL just incentivized kickers not to boot the ball into the end zone.

A rule change passed today will spot the ball on the 35-yard line after kickoffs into the end zone. Last year, the first season of the “dynamic” kickoff, touchbacks were spotted at the 30-yard line.

In 2024 about one-third of kickoffs were returned, with most going into the end zone for touchbacks. This year the NFL is projecting that about two-thirds of kickoffs will be returned, as teams decide giving their opponents better field position isn’t worth booting the ball into the end zone.

Kickers who can accurately land the ball just short of the end zone will be more valuable, as that will become the preferred approach for most teams. A strong leg that produces a lot of touchbacks will become less valuable.

The NFL also tabled another kickoff rule change, pertaining to onside kicks. That discussion will continue to be studied and will likely come to a vote in May.