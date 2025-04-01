NFL changes kickoff rule to spot ball at 35-yard line after touchbacks

Kickoff returns are likely to increase this season after the NFL just incentivized kickers not to boot the ball into the end zone.

A rule change passed today will spot the ball on the 35-yard line after kickoffs into the end zone. Last year, the first season of the “dynamic” kickoff, touchbacks were spotted at the 30-yard line.

In 2024 about one-third of kickoffs were returned, with most going into the end zone for touchbacks. This year the NFL is projecting that about two-thirds of kickoffs will be returned, as teams decide giving their opponents better field position isn’t worth booting the ball into the end zone.

Kickers who can accurately land the ball just short of the end zone will be more valuable, as that will become the preferred approach for most teams. A strong leg that produces a lot of touchbacks will become less valuable.

The NFL also tabled another kickoff rule change, pertaining to onside kicks. That discussion will continue to be studied and will likely come to a vote in May.