 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL expands Global Markets program to France, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland

  
Published May 23, 2023 03:42 AM

The NFL’s push to expand the reach of the league internationally led to teams being awarded marketing rights to foreign countries starting in January 2022 and the league announced an expansion of the effort on Tuesday.

France is part of that expansion. The Saints asked for and received marketing rights in the country, which is their first foray into what the league now calls the Global Markets program and they are the first team to have those rights in France.

The Republic of Ireland is also a new addition to the program. The Steelers and Jaguars have been granted rights in the country and the Steelers have also been granted rights in Northern Ireland. The Jaguars already had marketing rights in the United Kingdom while the Steelers are also in Mexico.

The league also announced that the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Patriots now have marketing rights in Austria and Switzerland. All three teams already had rights in Germany and the Falcons have been added to the group of teams with rights in that country.