NFL expands Global Markets program to France, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland

The NFL’s push to expand the reach of the league internationally led to teams being awarded marketing rights to foreign countries starting in January 2022 and the league announced an expansion of the effort on Tuesday.

France is part of that expansion. The Saints asked for and received marketing rights in the country, which is their first foray into what the league now calls the Global Markets program and they are the first team to have those rights in France.

The Republic of Ireland is also a new addition to the program. The Steelers and Jaguars have been granted rights in the country and the Steelers have also been granted rights in Northern Ireland. The Jaguars already had marketing rights in the United Kingdom while the Steelers are also in Mexico.

The league also announced that the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Patriots now have marketing rights in Austria and Switzerland. All three teams already had rights in Germany and the Falcons have been added to the group of teams with rights in that country.