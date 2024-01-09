NFL has highest regular-season viewership since 2015

The NFL continues to be king. And the crown is currently bigger than it’s been in years.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the NFL enjoyed its highest viewership for regular-season games since 2015. Also, the 2023 season tied with 2010 for the second best regular season on record.

Over all windows and platforms, the NFL averaged 17.9 million viewers this season. That’s an increase of seven percent in comparison to last season. It’s the best number since 18.1 million on average watched in 2015.

NBC, per the report, had the most-watched overall package, at 21.4 million average viewers. That was the best number for NBC since 2015.

CBS had 19.3 million viewers on average, and Fox had 19 million. ESPN/ESPN2/ABC had 17.4 million, and Amazon saw its Thursday night numbers increase to 11.9 million. While still 28 percent below the Fox Thursday night numbers from 2021, it was a 24-percent bump over 2022 on Amazon.

Finally, NFL Network averaged 7.5 million viewers for its page of exclusive games.

Will it continue in 2024, an election year that could see fans distracted during a high-stakes campaign in September and October? It perhaps would be wise for the NFL to drop some key games in the first half of the season, and to hope that not many presidential debates are televised on the same night as NFL games are played.