NFL Network will televise at least two UFL games

With ESPN acquiring NFL Network and with the ESPN family of networks televising UFL games, the newest member of the family will be no exception.

A Tuesday announcement regarding changes to the home schedule for the Houston Gamblers includes several references to games now being televised by NFL Network.

First, the Gamblers’ home opener against the Birmingham Stallions has moved from noon ET to 6:00 p.m. ET. The change in kickoff times resulted in a shift in the broadcast from ESPN2 to NFL Network.

Second, the UFL’s first Thursday night game, to be played on April 16, has moved from ESPN+ to NFL Network.

It’s the first tangible blurring of the lines between ESPN and NFL Network. And it’s a sensible way to break the seal, given that it’s a live football game.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see whether and to what extent NFL Network becomes not a standalone entity but a spillover for ESPN/ESPN2 programming if/when programming conflicts arise.