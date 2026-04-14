 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL stadium committee will meet after the draft for an update on the Bears’ situation

  
Published April 14, 2026 03:30 PM

NFL owners want to hear more about where things stand with the Bears getting a new stadium.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the NFL’s stadium committee will meet after the draft for an update from the Bears on the status of the ongoing effort to build a new stadium, either in Arlington Heights, Illinois, or Hammond, Indiana.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf chairs the committee. Bears owner George McCaskey is on the committee, as are Steelers owner Art Rooney II, 49ers owner Jed York, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, Ravens President Sashi Brown and Rams President Kevin Demoff.

The Bears say they hope to know for sure where their next stadium will be by this summer.