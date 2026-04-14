NFL stadium committee will meet after the draft for an update on the Bears’ situation

NFL owners want to hear more about where things stand with the Bears getting a new stadium.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the NFL’s stadium committee will meet after the draft for an update from the Bears on the status of the ongoing effort to build a new stadium, either in Arlington Heights, Illinois, or Hammond, Indiana.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf chairs the committee. Bears owner George McCaskey is on the committee, as are Steelers owner Art Rooney II, 49ers owner Jed York, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, Ravens President Sashi Brown and Rams President Kevin Demoff.

The Bears say they hope to know for sure where their next stadium will be by this summer.