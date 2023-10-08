NFL Week 4 2023 fines roundup

The NFL has started disclosing every Saturday, without specific request, the fines imposed on players for on-field rules infractions. We have been posting separate items on fines of signifiance.

We’ll also be listing all of the fines here, by team, player, announced violation, and amount.

Again, all fines are subject to appeal. It’s still not known whether the NFL will update the weekly disclosure of imposed fines with information as to the outcome of the appeals.

Here are the Week 3 fines, covering 13 teams, 20 players, and 0.84 percent of all plays:

Cardinals, Jalen Thompson, unnecessary roughness, $18,222.

Cardinals, Ezekiel Turner, unnecessary roughness, $10.927.

Falcons, Bud Dupree, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Falcons, DeMarcco Hellams, unnecessary roughness, $4,314.

Bills, Stefon Diggs, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Bills, DaQuan Jones, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Bills, Ed Oliver, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Bills, Ed Oliver (second fine), unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Texans, Kurt Hinish, unnecessary roughness, $4,879.

Colts, E.J. Speed, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Chiefs, Jawaan Taylor, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Raiders, Amik Roberston, unnecessary roughness, $6,297.

Raiders, Robert Spillane, unnecessary roughness, $13,972.

Raiders, Jerry Tillery, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Vikings, Justin Jefferson, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Patriots, Christian Barmore, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Jets, Jordan Whitehead, unnecessary roughness, $21,855.

Eagles, A.J. Brown, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Seahawks, Geno Smith, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Buccaneers, Mike Greene, a hit on a quarterback, $4,170.

