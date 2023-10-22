NFL Week 6 2023 fines roundup

Every Saturday, the NFL announces the fines imposed on players for on-field rules infractions. We’ve been posting separate items on fines of significance.

We’ll continue to list all of the fines here, by team, player, announced violation, and amount.

As we say each and every week, all fines are subject to appeal. It’s still not known whether the NFL will update the weekly disclosure of imposed fines with information as to the outcome of the appeals. It has yet to happen this season.

Here are the 36 Week 6 fines, covering 18 teams, 36 players, and 1.58 percent of all plays:

Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr., unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. (second fine), unnecessary roughness, $21,844.

Ravens, Kyle Hamilton, unnecessary roughness, $20,524.

Ravens, Justin Madubuike, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Ravens, Michael Pierce, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Ravens, Ronnie Stanley, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Bills, Dion Dawkins, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Bills, Siran Neal, unnecessary roughness, $17,963.

Bills, Ed Oliver, unnecessary roughness, $21,855.

Panthers, Nick Thurman, unnecessary roughness, $4,833.

Bears, Darnell Wright, unnecessary roughness, $21,180.

Bengals, B.J. Hill, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Bengals, Dax Hill, unnecessary roughness, $14,731.

Browns, Za’Darius Smith, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Browns, Juan Thornhill, unnecessary roughness, $12,578.

Cowboys, Dorance Armstrong, unnecessary roughness, $21,855.

Cowboys, Markquese Bell, unnecessary roughness, $4,861.

Cowboys, Jayron Kearse, unnecessary roughness, $21,855.

Broncos, Kareem Jackson, unnecessary roughness, $43,709.

Chiefs, Mike Edwards, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Rams, Ernest Jones, unnecessary roughness, $7,251.

Rams, Derion Kendrick, unnecessary roughness, $5,017.

Dolphins, Tanner Conner, unnecessary roughness, $4,843.

Vikings, Josh Metellus, unnecessary roughness, $11,167.

Saints, Isaac Yiadom, unnecessary roughness, $6,847.

Giants. Dexter Lawrence, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Gisnts, Leonard Williams, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Jets, Allen Lazard, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Eagles, Josh Sweat, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Seahawks, Wlll Dissly, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Seahawks, DK Metcalf, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Titans, Jeffery Simmons, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Commanders, Cody Barton, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Commanders, Brian Robinson, unnecessary roughness, $6,370.

