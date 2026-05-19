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NFL: We’re aware of Rashee Rice report, decline further comment

  
Published May 19, 2026 04:39 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was booked into a Dallas County jail on Tuesday after testing positive for THC.

Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days in jail at some point in that period for the third-degree felony of racing and causing bodily injury as a result of a car crash in Dallas two years ago. The Dallas County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that he has been ordered to serve those 30 days at a later time, but the positive test resulted in him serving them now.

The NFL suspended Rice for six games last season as a result of the incident and league spokesperson Brian McCarthy issued a statement on Tuesday.

“We are aware of the report and will decline further comment at this time,” McCarthy said.

Rice will miss the rest of the Chiefs’ offseason program and their mandatory minicamp if he remains in jail for the entire 30-day term. The Chiefs have not made any statement about the Rice matter at this time.