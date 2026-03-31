NFL will allow onside kicks any time, any score

There are no more restrictions on when a team can attempt an onside kick.

The NFL owners today passed a rule that allows teams to declare an onside kick at any time in the game, regardless of the score.

Since 2024, when the NFL adopted the “dynamic” kickoff, onside kicks have had to be declared in advance. That season, the league rules only permitted onside kicks by a team that was losing in the fourth quarter.

Last year, the NFL changed the rules so that onside kicks could be attempted at any time during the game, but still only by the trailing team.

Today’s rule change means that a team can attempt an onside kick at any time in the game and regardless of whether they’re winning, losing or tied.

Realistically, teams will hardly ever attempt an onside kick unless they’re losing in the fourth quarter. But now teams have the option to onside kick on any kickoff.